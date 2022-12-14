Win Stuff
Cold-stunned turtles arrive from Boston to be treated in South Mississippi

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in the veterinarian program at Mississippi State University had the chance to get hands-on experience in helping to nurse 30 cold-stunned turtles back to health.

“They are here at the veterinary hospital and they’re going through their stations,” said Dr. Debra Moore, MSU assistant clinical professor. “They’re going to be examined, X-rayed, their blood is going to be taken. We’re doing a full diagnostic workup on them.”

This checkup is aimed to helping the turtles’ lives after making their trip to Mississippi to escape the harsh winter in Boston.

“Every year when they have these large cold stone events, it can be a lot of animals to handle at one time. They usually get several hundred for a winter month here,” said Theresa Madrigal, stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “Since sea turtles are cold-blooded, their body temperatures are going to mimic their environment. So, when the water temperature starts to drop down there, if they haven’t migrated south, they end up washing in with these infections called cold stun. Basically, their body starts to shut down.”

Something serious as treating cold-stunned turtles is the main priority for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.

“When they come in cold stunned, they have a lot of secondary infections a lot of times, pneumonia, skin lesions and stuff like that,” Madrigal said. “So those treatment plans will be developed by the veterinarians that we have on staff, and then ultimately the animals will be released and will get released here in Mississippi.”

This wish is something that can benefit both the institute as well as the public.

“Getting able to release them back into an environment that will allow them to thrive and contribute to the population overall is a very exciting experience for us,” Madrigal said.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about what happens with the sea turtles and an opportunity for the people of Mississippi to be very proud of what we do with Mississippi State University’s college of veterinarians and the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies,” Moore said.

The institute said this is the time when you can see sick or injured dolphins and sea turtles on the beaches here in South Mississippi.

If you see one, you can call the 24-hour hot line at 888-767-3657.

