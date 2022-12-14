2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two officers lost their lives in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at Motel 6 on Hwy 90 around 4:30 a.m. The officers encountered a female subject who fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself.

Emergency medical responders transported the second officer to a local hospital for medical care, where they later died of their injuries.

The identities of the officers and the subject have not been released, pending notification of the families.

This is an active investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the story will be updated as more information is made public.

