1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour

From the Jones County Fire Council

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup with severe damage to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver (and sole person involved) sustained only minor injuries.

The pickup had been traveling south on Mississippi 15 and appears to have left the roadway and struck a tree on the other side of the road.

An one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning blocked a lane for nearly an hour on Mississippi 15 near Ovett in Jones County. (Jones County Fire Council)

The pickup ended up facing north in the northbound lane, which was blocked for about an hour.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Emserv transported the driver to the emergency department of a local hospital.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.