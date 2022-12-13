Southern Chorale visits 3-D School in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the 3-D School in Petal got a special visit from the Southern Chorale on Monday.

The students enjoyed musical selections from the choir, which included spirituals and songs by Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits.

Staff members at the school say the performance was a way to show the importance of being creative through melodies.

“... We also like to celebrate being creative,” said Principal Dr. Donna George. “A lot of our students are very creative, so we like to encourage that creativity and just the musical talents that they have. So, we wanted to collaborate with the USM choir and have the students come to see them sing.”

USM Choral Director, Dr. Gregory Fuller, explained the meaning behind each song to the students, making for plenty of smiles during the event today.

