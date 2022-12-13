Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Chorale visits 3-D School in Petal

Staff members at the school say the performance was a way to show the importance of being creative through melodies.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the 3-D School in Petal got a special visit from the Southern Chorale on Monday.

The students enjoyed musical selections from the choir, which included spirituals and songs by Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits.

Staff members at the school say the performance was a way to show the importance of being creative through melodies.

“... We also like to celebrate being creative,” said Principal Dr. Donna George. “A lot of our students are very creative, so we like to encourage that creativity and just the musical talents that they have. So, we wanted to collaborate with the USM choir and have the students come to see them sing.”

USM Choral Director, Dr. Gregory Fuller, explained the meaning behind each song to the students, making for plenty of smiles during the event today.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

USM Chorale performs at Petal 3-D School
USM Chorale performs at Petal 3-D School
"A Carey Christmas" reaching into community
‘A Carey Christmas’ catches the magic of the holidays
"A Carey Christmas" reaching into community
"A Carey Christmas' has reached into the community
USM offered Christmas spirit Sunday with a few chuckles thrown in
USM offered Christmas spirit Sunday with a few chuckles thrown in