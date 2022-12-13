Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Wednesday, some Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals.

The following schools announced early dismissal on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Covington County School District: Collins Elementary - 12:15 p.m. Carver Middle, Hopewell Elementary, Mount Olive Attendance Center and Seminary schools - 12:30 p.m. Collins High School - 12:45 p.m.

Jones County School District - 12:15 p.m.

Laurel School District: Oak Park and Mason - 11:30 a.m. Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper - 11:45 a.m. Laurel Middle - 12:15 p.m. Laurel High and LEC - 12:30 p.m.



This list will continue to be updated as school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

