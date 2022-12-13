Win Stuff
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system

-
-(First Alert Weather Day)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Wednesday, some Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals.

The following schools announced early dismissal on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

  • Covington County School District:
    • Collins Elementary - 12:15 p.m.
    • Carver Middle, Hopewell Elementary, Mount Olive Attendance Center and Seminary schools - 12:30 p.m.
    • Collins High School - 12:45 p.m.
  • Jones County School District - 12:15 p.m.
  • Laurel School District:
    • Oak Park and Mason - 11:30 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper - 11:45 a.m.
    • Laurel Middle - 12:15 p.m.
    • Laurel High and LEC - 12:30 p.m.

This list will continue to be updated as school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

