Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Oak Grove High School club raises more than $1K for Hurricane Ian victims

A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims.

Oak Grove High School’s Red Cross Club held a fundraising yard sale, consisting of donations from teachers and family members.

After the fundraiser was over, the club raised $1,141 dollars for Hurricane Ian victims.

“We weren’t sure how much money they were going to raise,” said Amy Cottrell with American Red Cross. “When the advisor, Kelly Bush, contacted me and said they raised over a thousand dollars, I was absolutely thrilled.”

Additional donations can be made on the American Red Cross website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant

Latest News

MS Power claims to have many security measures in place.
Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack
Students raise money for Hurricane Ian victims
Students raise money for Hurricane Ian victims
Hattiesburg Community Dodgeball Day took place Sunday
Dodgeball had its day Sunday in Hattiesburg
Hub City Players presented "A Tuna Christmas" Sunday
Hub City Players present ‘A Tuna Christmas’