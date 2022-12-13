Oak Grove High School club raises more than $1K for Hurricane Ian victims

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims.

Oak Grove High School’s Red Cross Club held a fundraising yard sale, consisting of donations from teachers and family members.

After the fundraiser was over, the club raised $1,141 dollars for Hurricane Ian victims.

“We weren’t sure how much money they were going to raise,” said Amy Cottrell with American Red Cross. “When the advisor, Kelly Bush, contacted me and said they raised over a thousand dollars, I was absolutely thrilled.”

Additional donations can be made on the American Red Cross website.

