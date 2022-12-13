Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After thousands were left in the dark in North Carolina, questions were raised for local electric companies.

Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible.

“We’ve got backup that you can reroute the power, you can reduce the number of customers that are impacted and how long their outage last,” said Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power. “We’ve got about 80% of our customers on what we call the ‘self-healing network,’ and that allows it to automatically make the switch and reroute the power in a situation.”

The self-healing network helps on the Homefront, but if the electric issues surpass the ability of one company, backup is just a short drive away.

“We’re constantly in touch with our sister companies, Alabama Power, Georgia Power and then electric utilities across the country,” said Shepard.

Shepard also said Mississippi Power has a cyber security team in place as well, similar to many other companies.

Regardless of what is already in place, all electric companies are going to double-check for precautionary reasons.

“People are going to talk about what happened to figure out what the vulnerabilities of their system and how to work around that,” said Shepard.

Power outages can be reported on electric company websites.

