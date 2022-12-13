Missing teen reported in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.

According to JCSD, 18-year-old Corban Chancellor, a junior at West Jones High School, has been reported as a missing person.

Chancellor is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Chancellor reportedly did not return home on Monday night, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Chancellor’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

