Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.(Department of Defense)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.

In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”

“Commanders must uphold the highest personal and professional standards and maintain a healthy, inclusive command climate in their unit,” said Edmondson. “The training mission at Keesler Air Force Base builds Airmen who are foundational to the future of the Air Force. We remain committed to the success of Keesler’s mission.”

Col. Jason D. Allen has been temporarily appointed as commander of the 81st Training Wing, which trains more than 28,000 students annually. The wing is a lead Joint Training Installation, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel.

“The position of command is a position of trust,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “Every commander, at every level, has the inherent responsibility to promote and safeguard that trust. This is what our Airmen deserve and expect.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Corban Chancellor
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Old Highway 15 South rollover.
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach

Latest News

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the...
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather
Gandy was on paid leave for the past 19 weeks.
Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote
Aldermen taking a week to come up with idea for town ordinance.
Sumrall Board of Aldermen working to make an alcohol ordinance
6pm Headlines 12/13
6pm Headlines 12/13
Members of several veterans groups pack gift bags for a Wednesday Christmas party at the State...
Veteran groups prepare to host Christmas party at State Veterans Home