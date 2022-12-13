“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

An article on hailstate.com says Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition.

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. According to the Associated Press, he fell ill at his Starkville home Sunday.

Leach fought a rough bout of pneumonia late this season, but those who worked with him said he seemed to be improving.

Several current Mississippi State football players are from the Coast. We reached out to them to better understand the impact Coach Leach made in their lives.

“Coach Leach just made us better men... on and off the field! We are hurt behind his passing,” said Jaden Walley, #11, from D’Iberville. “But if you know Coach Leach, you’d know that he’d want us to keep going forward and not look back! We will miss him dearly. He has been such an inspiration in our lives.”

“Coach Leach had a big impact on my life. From even just giving me a chance at the SEC level,” said Khalid Moore, #52, from Poplarville. “And meeting him was just amazing. He was an amazing person and an amazing coach. The conversations I did have with him, I never knew where the conversation was going to go. Just honestly blessed to meet him and spend the time with him that I did. Praying for his family and may he rest in peace.”

Rest in Peace Coach Leach❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BwJafDfrnu — Khalid J. Moore (@KhalidJMoore1) December 13, 2022

AP reports “Leach was known for his pass-happy offenses, wide-ranging interests – he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates, a taught a class about insurgent warfare – and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.”

The 61-year-old coach was in his third year at Mississippi State.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.