Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation

Malcolm Porter, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Malcolm Porter, 36, of Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation.

According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.

Porter is accused of stealing multiple electronics, appliances, clothing and home furnishings.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

-
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing