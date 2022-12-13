Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation.

According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.

Porter is accused of stealing multiple electronics, appliances, clothing and home furnishings.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

