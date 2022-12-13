FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Severe Weather on Wednesday

This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : A Severe Weather Outbreak is LIKELY on Wednesday.

The models continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across the state. Models have been a little more aggressive today and are showing what will likely be two distinct rounds of severe weather.

Models are showing multiple rounds of storms. ROUND #1 comes in the morning between 5-8am when the original line of storms moves in. A few Spin-up Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the main concern with this round. I think we’ll see a lull during the late morning before Round 2 fires up.

ROUND #2 happens between 12-7pm when new supercells fire up over the Pine Belt. This round will be the roughest as Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, & Large Hail will be possible.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s. Skies will be sunny during the afternoon.

Friday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 50s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in this weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s for both Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

