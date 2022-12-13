Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Engineers at Stennis Space Center react to successful Artemis I mission

However, through the delays and extra workload they endured, Tristan Mooney and Joshua Greiner both said they wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday’s historic Orion recovery was a special moment for many, but it was a greater moment for those who prepared Artemis for the launch.

“I made sure that the sensors were connected to the electronics that would record the sensors,” said Tristan Mooney.

“I ended up working the hydraulic systems, working TVC, make sure the engines can actually move around for the thrust to control,” said Joshua Greiner.

People like Mooney and Greiner worked on the parts for Artemis at the Stennis Space Center since 2020.

“As soon as COVID hit, we had to pull back personnel a lot. Very few people got to come back in to try to keep the systems afloat,” Greiner said. “We passed a quarantine stage. Then you had to work with everybody with masks, keeping your distance and still get a test off.”

Another hurdle they had to overcome was the numerous delays for launch but understood it came with the job.

“I went down there for the first attempt to launch, got a little heartbroken there when it didn’t go off,” Greiner said.

“I was really shaking and a lot of people around me were because people I was with were mostly employees who put a lot into this,” Mooney said. “When you work in this area, you’re used to the possibility of delays. We had delays due to COVID when the core stage was here, and we had delays due to hurricanes when the core stage was here.”

However, through the delays and extra workload they endured, Mooney and Greiner both said they wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of this project,” Greiner said. “I gotten to work at Stennis with a couple different test hands around and seeing the work some folks do from the gas house that supplies from across the site for us.”

“I’m really glad that they made sure to take the time necessary to do it safely and launch it at the right time when it was ready,” Mooney said.

Both engineers said they are excited to start testing more for NASA next week to continue their space exploration mission.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Club raises $1141 for hurricane victims.
Oak Grove High School club raises more than $1K for Hurricane Ian victims
MS Power claims to have many security measures in place.
Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack
6pm Headlines 12/12
6pm Headlines 12/12
Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack
local power grid safety