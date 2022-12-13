Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.

Bumgardner said the driver of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.