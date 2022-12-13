Win Stuff
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.

Old Highway 15 South rollover.
Old Highway 15 South rollover.(Powers VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.

Bumgardner said the driver of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency department.

