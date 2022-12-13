Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5.

Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

If anyone has information about Scott’s whereabouts, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 765-8281 or call 911.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.