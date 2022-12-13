Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5.
Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
If anyone has information about Scott’s whereabouts, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 765-8281 or call 911.
