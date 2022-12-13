Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
Club raises $1141 for hurricane victims.
Oak Grove High School club raises more than $1K for Hurricane Ian victims
MS Power claims to have many security measures in place.
Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack
6pm Headlines 12/12
6pm Headlines 12/12
Engineers at the Stennis Space Center said they were excited and happy they were a part of the...
Engineers at Stennis Space Center react to successful Artemis I mission