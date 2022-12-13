Win Stuff
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers

The Laurel Police Department is looking to add seven new people to their department, and the Laurel Fire Department is looking to add 11.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters.

The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields.

“It really is just a general aptitude test,” said Michael Rabalais, Laurel firefighter. “You have simple personality questions, what would you do in this scenario, like, one of the questions they asked was what would you do if you caught a firefighter stealing from another firefighter? It’s simple things like that just show that you know what’s expected of you here and just to be able to do these duties, the simple math questions, just along those lines.”

So, how do you prepare for it?

“You will basically want to walk into that exam with your best foot forward, drink your coffee that morning, make sure you’re hydrated and everything just for the length of the test and then because basically there’s no studying for it,” said Hammett.

The test has a passing score of 70% to move on to the next stage of the interview.

“Don’t overthink it,” said Rabalais. “A lot of people like to go over it. They like to kind of second guess themselves and then go back through the questions and change the answers and figure out what they may have gotten wrong.”

Although the test is the first step into these two careers, Hammett says it prepares you for your daily job.

“[The] skills that are necessary to keep me and my friends, my family, my fellow officers safe and, like I said, just being the best version of myself,” said Hammett.

