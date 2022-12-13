Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Christmas present eye safety for children

An optometrist at Hattiesburg Eye Clinic said toy-related eye injuries in kids are a common trend during the holidays.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The great day of unwrapping gifts is upon us, but some presents could be a hazard to your children’s eyes.

While kids enjoy seeing presents under the tree, Dr. Scott Paladichuk, an optometrist at the Hattiesburg Eye Clinic, said toy-related eye injuries in kids are a common trend during the holidays.

“Every year, we see nerf gun injuries and those can seem harmless but a lot of times they cause bleeding internally that can damage the eyes permanently,” said Paladichuk.

According to Prevent Blindness America, there are roughly 11,000 toy-related eye injuries each year,

Paladichuk says parents need to be mindful of any projectile or launching toys that could hurt their children’s eyes.

“One of the strangest and most severe injuries was a bow and arrow injury that caused a retina detachment in a child,” said Paladichuk. “So, those can obviously be life-changing experiences.”

Before gift wrapping, Paladichuk also said parents should test the toys to learn how to handle them to prevent any misuse of the toy.

If your child does experience an eye injury, Paladichuk says there are symptoms you can look for in your kids.

“Redness is a big one, kind of an obvious one,” said Paladichuk. “Another one would be pain or blurry vision and you know any other strange like nausea or a patient with a fever or not feeling well.”

If eye injuries are not treated, Paladichuk said it could have a lifetime effect on your little one’s vision.

“A lot of minor things that you think wouldn’t, like some corneal scarring or retinal issues that could be managed early on, can definitely affect the child’s vision long term,” said Paladichuk.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Christmas present eye safety for children
Christmas gifts eye safety
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023
Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopedic and Sports Medicine program
Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians on standby for upcoming state title games
Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians on standby for upcoming state title games
Orthopedic and sports medicine program