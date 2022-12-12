Win Stuff
Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is planning to release a book next year showcasing his private correspondence with celebrities and international icons.

Sources say it will be similar to Trump’s first post-White House book that was a collection of more than 300 photographs from his time in office with captions he wrote himself.

The book of letters will have reproductions of letters written to, or by, Trump over the last few decades.

It’s said to include correspondence with Elton John, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

It’s not clear if it will include letters Trump exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump has previously boasted of his letters with Kim.

The letters were among a trove of government documents, some highly classified, that Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

The Justice Department is investigating the former president for possibly mishandling classified documents and presidential records.

