Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - 47-year-old Stephen McDonald is facing several charges after being arrested Thursday by Picayune PD.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Picayune PD Neighborhood Enhancement Team responded to reports of McDonald obstructing traffic while riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street.

McDonald immediately ran from officers, leading them on a foot-chase through the yards of nearby houses before being tased and striking an officer while being taken into custody. He was then taken to a nearby hospital following the discovery that he had swallowed cocaine and marijuana.

McDonald is currently charged with the following:

4 felony indictments for sale of a controlled substance

3 bench warrants with Picayune PD

possession with intent to distribute (crack cocaine)

2 counts of tampering with evidence

possession of marijuana, simple assault of an officer

obstructing traffic

resisting arrest by fleeing

disorderly conduct

possession of paraphernalia

He is currently being held at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.