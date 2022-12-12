Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road.

Officers said the passenger side mirror of a passing Ford F-150 reportedly struck an adult female pedestrian in the head.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the victim to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for treatment. The JCSD reported there were no other injuries at the scene.

Volunteer firefighters from the Glade and Powers VFD also responded to the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.