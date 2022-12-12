Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire

Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.(WXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said.

Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m. learned that there might be children inside and found fire coming out of the windows and the front door, news outlets reported. It took firefighters about five minutes of battling the blaze to reach the children, but Church said the children were dead. The mother was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, he said.

Neighbors reported that there were seven kids living in the house at one point, but firefighters searched the home and did not find other children, Church said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the children’s bodies will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
HPD investigating fight, gunshots near VFW post
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
Armed person in custody after Washington courthouse standoff
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.