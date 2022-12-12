Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member.

Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given.

Booth is described as being about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 250 pounds.

According to family members, Booth frequently drives a white SUV. He often likes to wear Nike sweatsuits and Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

