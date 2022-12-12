Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition Monday morning after being taken to UMMC this weekend after experiencing “a personal health issue” at his home.

Few details about the coach’s condition are being offered. MSU spokesman Sid Salter said Leach’s family is with him and they are requesting privacy at this time.

“This is the extend of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available,” Salter wrote.

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach, now in his third year at State, was slated to lead the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the team as it prepares for the matchup, according to the Associated Press.

The football world is rallying around the coach.

Alabama Football reached this statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Coach Prime also is praying for the coach’s recovery.

Dana Holgorsen, head coach of the University of Houston, went to Twitter to say his thoughts were with his mentor. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”

OM Rebel Nation, meanwhile, became a fan of Leach years ago, when the Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

State government leaders also have shown their support, including Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
HPD investigating fight, gunshots near VFW post
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday

Latest News

Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in...
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
Boil water advisory
425 customers under boil water notice in northern Lamar County
The crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road.
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant