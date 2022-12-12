MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident began when Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon St., Jackson, Miss, MBI said.

The driver exited the vehicle and shots were fired. The officer received no injuries.

MBI currently is assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

