Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident began when Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon St., Jackson, Miss, MBI said.

The driver exited the vehicle and shots were fired. The officer received no injuries.

MBI currently is assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
Downtown Hattiesburg stepped back in the past to welcome the coming holiday
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude