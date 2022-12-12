Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested

Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona. He is wanted for an alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent in October.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A suspect in the assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant Arizona real estate agent was arrested in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked Wednesday under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 8.

$13k reward offered for info on suspect in kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Police said the victim was showing the house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HPD investigating fight, gunshots near VFW post
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County

Latest News

Hattiesburg Community Dodgeball Day took place Sunday
Dodgeball had its day Sunday in Hattiesburg
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway
Maks
Holiday gas prices not expected to rise
Dodgeball back in the mix of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation community games
Dodgeball back in the mix of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation community games
Average cost of a gallon of gas in Mississippi: $2.89
Average cost of a gallon of gas in Mississippi: $2.89