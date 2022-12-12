Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire

A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire.
By Marissa McCardell and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire.

The fire occurred at the former location of Robinson’s Skating Rink on 387 Orange Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 12.

Firefighters from the Glade, M&M, Powers and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. They found the abandoned building fully engulfed in flames with complete structural collapse.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, fire crews initiated measures to prevent the fire from spreading through the heavily wooded and overgrown areas surrounding the building.

The Jones County Fire Council said the building appeared to have been abandoned for years.
The Jones County Fire Council said the building appeared to have been abandoned for years.(Jones County Fire Council)

JCSD Lead Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter says the owners of the skating rink feel suspicious about how the fire started because of previous issues with people trespassing inside the building.

“We spoke with the owner early this morning that is suspicious due to no power going to the building,” said Carter. “So, right now, our information is kind of bare but we are going to work with the State Fire Marshal to try and figure out the cause and origin of the fire.”

No injuries were reported.

If you know any information about the fire, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
HPD investigating fight, gunshots near VFW post
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

-
Applications for MCSD Education Foundation scholarships now open
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Robinson's Skating Rink fire
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
'Cornbread' in custody
Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in...
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search