JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire.

The fire occurred at the former location of Robinson’s Skating Rink on 387 Orange Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 12.

Firefighters from the Glade, M&M, Powers and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. They found the abandoned building fully engulfed in flames with complete structural collapse.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, fire crews initiated measures to prevent the fire from spreading through the heavily wooded and overgrown areas surrounding the building.

The Jones County Fire Council said the building appeared to have been abandoned for years. (Jones County Fire Council)

JCSD Lead Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter says the owners of the skating rink feel suspicious about how the fire started because of previous issues with people trespassing inside the building.

“We spoke with the owner early this morning that is suspicious due to no power going to the building,” said Carter. “So, right now, our information is kind of bare but we are going to work with the State Fire Marshal to try and figure out the cause and origin of the fire.”

No injuries were reported.

If you know any information about the fire, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147.

