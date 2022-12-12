Hub City Players present ‘A Tuna Christmas’

Win Stuff
USM offered Christmas spirit Sunday with a few chuckles thrown in
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four stories. Twenty-two characters.

Two actors.

Mix it all up, and you have “A Tuna Christmas,” presented Sunday by the Hub City Players at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Mannoni Performing Arts Center.

All four stories contain satires of life, all set in Texas with characters everybody in the audience could relate to.

“The arts that we have here are because of our universities, I believe, and the people they’ve turned out for decades now into our community, who are teaching in our schools, teaching in our community colleges, just living locally and doing things (are here),” Director Mike Lopinto said.

“Whether that be visual art, performing arts, instrumental, whatever, singing, its just incredible the luck that we have to live in this area and that we’re able to mine that.”

Lopinto said the play was very successful, having sold out shows and that he cannot wait for the Hub City Players to perform “Beauty and the Beast” next year.

