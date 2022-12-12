Holiday gas prices not expected to rise

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi.

In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state.

As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase.

For holiday travel, you can expect an average of $2.98 per gallon across Mississippi.

AAA Representative Don Redman prices could continue to fall after the holidays.

“I think that, again, for the holidays you might see a pause in the dropped prices, but shortly after, I think those prices will continue to drop,” Redman said. “Historically, in typical years, your best prices are January and February, winter months

“There’s lower demand and you see the refineries start to get rid of their winter-grade gasoline”

