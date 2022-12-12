Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Holiday gas prices not expected to rise

Average cost of a gallon of gas in Mississippi: $2.89
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi.

In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state.

As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase.

For holiday travel, you can expect an average of $2.98 per gallon across Mississippi.

AAA Representative Don Redman prices could continue to fall after the holidays.

“I think that, again, for the holidays you might see a pause in the dropped prices, but shortly after, I think those prices will continue to drop,” Redman said. “Historically, in typical years, your best prices are January and February, winter months

“There’s lower demand and you see the refineries start to get rid of their winter-grade gasoline”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HPD investigating fight, gunshots near VFW post
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County

Latest News

Hattiesburg Community Dodgeball Day took place Sunday
Dodgeball had its day Sunday in Hattiesburg
Dodgeball back in the mix of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation community games
Dodgeball back in the mix of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation community games
Average cost of a gallon of gas in Mississippi: $2.89
Average cost of a gallon of gas in Mississippi: $2.89
"A Carey Christmas" reaching into community
‘A Carey Christmas’ catches the magic of the holidays