Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Darryl Thomas on Dec. 11 for one count of commercial...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the HPD, Thomas attempted to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody by responding officers.

Police booked Thomas into the Forrest County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the HPD said additional charges are pending.

