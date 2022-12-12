Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy and calm. For tomorrow morning fog is expected in areas of the Pine Belt.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 60s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a very slight chance for showers tomorrow.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low high 70s. There is a 40% chance for rain on Tuesday afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some being severe

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. There is no chance for showers and skies will be sunny.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
'Giving While Living' toy drive drew hundreds Saturday
Downtown Hattiesburg stepped back in the past to welcome the coming holiday
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude
Downtown Hattiesburg stepped back in the past to welcome the coming holiday
Downtown Hattiesburg goes a little Victorian Saturday night