Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy and calm. For tomorrow morning fog is expected in areas of the Pine Belt.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 60s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a very slight chance for showers tomorrow.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low high 70s. There is a 40% chance for rain on Tuesday afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some being severe

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. There is no chance for showers and skies will be sunny.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.