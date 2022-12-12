Win Stuff
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County Sheriff's Department Sunday night.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night.

Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker.

JCSD said more charges could be pending.

Poole was captured Sunday night in the area where Parker’ was shot eight days ago on Job R. Lane near Moselle.

Poole was hiding in a camper trailer on Job R. Road near Moselle after being transported by Willie “Peewee” Carter from a residence on Oilwell Road in Ovett where he had been hiding out.

Carter also was arrested Sunday and charged with hindering prosecution.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and his staff for providing critical information 0one of their agents received on the whereabouts of Poole, and for providing assistance in the arrests of Carter and Poole.

This is a developing story and additional information will be released on Monday.

