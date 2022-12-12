Early morning fire destroys abandoned skating rink, no injuries

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire.

The fire occurred at 387 Orange Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 12.

Firefighters from the Glade, M&M, Powers and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. They found the abandoned building fully engulfed in flames with complete structural collapse.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, fire crews initiated measures to prevent the fire from spreading through the heavily wooded and overgrown areas surrounding the building.

No injuries were reported.

