Downtown Hattiesburg Christmas window competition underway

Windows of downtown Hattiesburg filled with Christmas stories
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is continuing to get into the Christmas spirit, and one path became clear: decorating windows.

Twelve downtown businesses have decorated their windows with paint, Christmas villages, lights and different holiday decor.

The event will last until Dec. 31 and Downtown Hattiesburg encourages everyone to vote on their favorite window display.

To do so, visit the Downtown Hattiesburg Facebook page.

