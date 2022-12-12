Downtown Hattiesburg Christmas window competition underway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is continuing to get into the Christmas spirit, and one path became clear: decorating windows.

Twelve downtown businesses have decorated their windows with paint, Christmas villages, lights and different holiday decor.

The event will last until Dec. 31 and Downtown Hattiesburg encourages everyone to vote on their favorite window display.

To do so, visit the Downtown Hattiesburg Facebook page.

