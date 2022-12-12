Dodgeball had its day Sunday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Not so long ago, Nadine Armstrong had folks coming to the Ben McNair Community Center to play a little volleyball.

Now, the name of the game is dodgeball.

Again.

People came out from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to try their hand at a game that the city first used to introduce its Sunday sports offerings.

Armstrong, Innovative Programs coordinator with Parks and Recreation, said dodgeball was a great way to get the Pine Belt together and do something fun on a Sunday afternoon.

“Sundays, people are looking for things to do and so we did community dodgeball and then we did community volleyball and then people asked if they could do dodgeball and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s do it,’ and we’re going to do next month basketball the last weekend,” Armstrong said.

“So this first one, we only had five people show up, but some of our normal people are out, so, hopefully, we can keep building it.”

Armstrong said Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation is planning on more community days at the McNair Center in the upcoming months.

