Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.

JCSD Deputy Austin Smith arrived on scene, located the suspected overdosing female and administered a dose of nasal Narcan.

A resident at the location advised that they had administered an initial dose of nasal Narcan as well.

Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder Dwayne Walters arrived and provided another dose of nasal Narcan to Smith to administer as the patient was not responding fully to the initial dosage units.

EMServ Ambulance Service arrived, took over primary care and transported the adult female patient to South Central Regional Medical Center.

At last report overnight, the patient was in the intensive care unit receiving treatment.

”We cannot stress enough the dangers of fentanyl to those who are in addiction,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Drug dealers are cutting fentanyl in with other illegal narcotics, or just totally swapping it, and users are overdosing and dying.

“If you are in addiction, please get help from any of a number of local Christian ministries, organizations or agencies that specialize in addiction recovery. Fentanyl will kill you and it only takes a tiny amount to do so.”

JCSD deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents, along with both JCSD correctional facilities, are equipped with nasal Narcan supplied on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

