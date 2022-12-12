The cost of the death penalty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity.

Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.

The death penalty was created for such transgressions; a punishment allotted to the worst-of-the-worst, satisfying the innate human idea of justice: an eye for an eye.

Sally Fran Ross, a retired United Methodist minister, left, holds a protest sign at the small prayer vigil at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., prior to the execution of David Neal Cox, 50, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Yet the probability that either Dickerson or Chamberlain, the only woman on Mississippi’s death row, will see the execution chamber, is slim.

Since the year 1983, 22 people have been executed in the state, the most recent being David Neal Cox who was put to death in November of 2021. Before Cox, the last execution in Mississippi was in 2012. The reasons for that nine-year delay are numerous.

One of the primary reasons is that the way in which most executions are carried out, lethal injection, has faced recent headwinds. The drugs used in this execution method are increasingly difficult to procure, leading states to obtain them in secretive and time-consuming ways.

(There is a growing number of bungled executions using this method, most notably in Alabama, where Gov. Kay Ivey has paused future executions after three failed or botched attempts in a row.)

Another delay is the lengthy appeals process, which, in some cases, can span decades.

This gap between sentencing and the actual execution can cost the taxpayer millions of dollars and leave the families of those killed in limbo; a holding cell of their own in which they must wait - and wait and wait - to see justice prevail.

Vincent Mitchell is one of the latest additions to the long line of those eagerly awaiting justice.

This after a Memorial Day weekend transformed into a tragedy of Job-like proportions, for on May 27, 2017, Mitchell would bear witness to the murder of his wife, sister-in-law, niece, and a law enforcement officer at the hands of his then son-in-law, Willie Cory Godbolt.

As he summons the memories of that day, Mitchell takes long pauses, the sharp crystalized details coming in waves. Mitchell recalls Godbolt coming to his home around 9:30 p.m. in search of the children he shared with his estranged wife, Sheena May. A deputy was soon called to usher Godbolt from the home.

As he was being led away, Godbolt shot Deputy William Durr in the face. From there, he would shoot Vincent’s wife, Barbara Mitchell, Vincent’s sister-in-law, Brenda May, and niece, Toccara May, before attempting to beat and shoot his way into the room where Mitchell sought refuge from his would-be killer.

Vincent Mitchell would bear witness to the murders of Barbara Mitchell, Toccara May, Brenda May and Deputy William Durr at the hands of Cory Godbolt. (Vincent Mitchell)

Christianna May Kelly, left, is comforted by her aunt Shonda May as she speaks to the media, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, Miss., following the sentencing of Willie Cory Godbolt, who murdered her mother and stepfather, Sheila and Ferral Burage, as well as six other people in 2017. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool) (Donna Campbell | AP)

Godbolt would go on to kill four others after leaving Mitchell’s home that evening. In all, Godbolt’s murder spree would claim the lives of eight, his youngest victim being 11 years old. For his crimes, Godbolt was sentenced to death, the newest member on Mississippi’s death row.

Of Godbolt’s sentence, Mitchell said it was “a relief... a heavy load lifted.”

Yet, in Mitchell’s eyes, Godbolt’s true punishment is still forthcoming. But Mitchell also realizes even though Godbolt was sentenced to death, he could still outlive all of those who wish to see his execution carried out.

“I’ve seen cases where people on death row have been there for 20 years,” Mitchell says. “It’s not fair to the families. Your loved ones are gone and he’s [eating] three meals a day, can see the doctor... You murder eight people and it’s just like that case is— he’s been sentenced and it’s over with and done. It’s just don’t seem like it’s right.”

Below, Vincent Mitchell describes the events of May 27, 2017:

Because of these long delays between the verdict and the execution, some on death row, as Mitchell mentioned, do outlive the families wishing to witness what they see as final justice.

There is perhaps no greater nightmare-scenario than the one experienced by Scott Parker.

Parker was a teenager in the military when his family was savagely murdered; a crime that is now considered one of Mississippi’s most heinous. After returning home from church, the Parker family, Carl and Bobbie Jo, Gregory, 12, and Charlotte, 9, were bound and tortured before their home was set on fire with the family still inside.

The family’s killers, Robert Simon, Jr. and Anthony Carr, would be given the death penalty. But justice is slow and, as Scott Parker would learn, the death penalty is not as final as death itself.

Brothers Dean, left and Scott Parker, call for final justice in the handling of their family's 1990 murder case at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

In essence, Parker, along with every other citizen of Quitman County, where the crime was committed, would have to help pay the legal fees of the men who savagely murdered his family.

And then, in 2011, Robert Simon, Jr. was but mere hours away from being executed when he received a stay. Questions had arisen of his mental competency. The claim was that he had suffered a “significant neuropsychological event” which had caused memory loss.

However, a federal judge would rule, years later, that Simon, Jr. had been faking his symptoms.

For years, both Parker and his brother, Dean, pleaded for Simon, Jr. and Carr to be executed for the atrocities they had committed. Or, if not executed, to be given life in prison.

“We want justice,” Scott Parker told WLBT News in 2016. “It’s not going to bring my family back. Nothing ever will. But we need some closure. One way or another.”

That closure never came. Dean Parker passed of cancer in 2017, and Scott Parker of COVID-19 this past September.

The average amount of time someone will spend on death row is “several, several, several years,” says Krissy Nobile, the director of The Office of Capital Post Conviction, or CPCC. The CPCC is an entity created by the Mississippi Legislature whose duty is to represent those on Mississippi’s death row in their post conviction proceedings.

The national average on death row, Nobile says, can be between 15 to 20 years, but, in Mississippi, most likely 20 - though this is on a case-by-case basis. (There are outliers, however. James Billiot, for example, has been off and on death row since 1982.)

“Why would it take 20 years to execute someone?” you may ask.

Well, for reasons previously mentioned. But also, “Sometimes there was an unconstitutional trial and you’d have another trial,” explains Nobile. “And then, maybe, that one was unconstitutional and you have another one. And I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of trials.’ But there is someone on death row who has had four different trials [through] no fault of his own.”

Krissy Nobile at the Office of Capital Post Conviction in Jackson, Mississippi. (WLBT)

There is also the chance that someone on death row may be innocent. There are several men currently sitting on death row who Nobile “firmly” believes are not guilty. In those cases, the goal is to have them exonerated, and those exonerations, like everything else, take time.

Curtis Flowers famously spent more than two decades on death row before finally being exonerated of a quadruple murder in Winona, Mississippi. Cases such as Flowers, where innocent people have wasted years of their life in prison cells, or worse, been executed for a crime they did not commit, have led to nearly half the states in the U.S. abandoning the death penalty all together.

In 2011, a bill was introduced in the Mississippi legislature which, if enacted, would have imposed a moratorium on executions in the state and created what would be known as the Death Penalty Impact Committee.

This committee, as described in the bill, would, among other things, “study the impact the death penalty has as a deterrence, the costs involved in the imposition of the death penalty and any costs savings that could be realized if the death penalty were abolished.”

The bill went nowhere.

The financial cost of the death penalty, as would have been studied if the Death Penalty Impact Committee were formed, is another factor that is oft overlooked by the general public.

While the costs vary from state to state, “We can absolutely say that death penalty cases cost much more than noncapital cases no matter where they happen.” That’s according to Ngozi Ndulue, Deputy Director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

One study found that it costs the state of California around $90,000 more per year to keep one death row prisoner on death row. This exorbitant cost was the primary reason New Jersey did away with its death sentence, with the state spending around $70,000 a year for each death row prisoner compared to the $40,000 it cost for a regular prisoner.

“It’s 10 times more expensive to kill [a prisoner] than to keep them alive.”

Ndulue explains that once a case is designated as a capital case, its entire trajectory is different. This means from the pretrial phase all the way up to the sentencing is different from a non-capital case, even the way juries are selected. This, in turn, costs more money.

A point also brought up by both Ndulue and Krissy Nobile with The Office of Capital Post Conviction is the fact that death row also looks different. It’s practically its own island at Parchman, with every death row prisoner being confined to their own individual cell.

The added guards and the added utilities add up.

As former California jurist Donald McCartin told the Associated Press, “It’s 10 times more expensive to kill [a prisoner] than to keep them alive.”

Pending a stay, the next inmate to be executed in Mississippi will be Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr., who will be put to death on Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m. He has been on death row since 2001.

It may take just as long for Cory Godbolt’s execution to take place - yet Vincent Mitchell is willing to wait.

“Oh, I would definitely like to be there,” Mitchell says when asked if he would attend the execution of Godbolt. “... It will be like another relief. For what he did, he does not deserve to live.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.