‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest.

Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the overnight search for Poole “took several turns and a lot of interagency cooperation before he was arrested.”

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor said the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received information on Poole’s location at a home on Oilwell Road in Ovett and quickly passed the information to JCSD.

Jones County Deputies Sgt. Derick Knight and K9 Oblix, Xavier Thigpen, Harison Tew and Jared Hutto made their way toward the home.

Poole, however, was allegedly driven away from the home by Willie Carter, a.k.a “Peewee,” 53, of Petal, and dropped off on Job R Lane at the camper trailer of Poole’s girlfriend, 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, who was arrested by JCSD on Dec. 8 for hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to Poole’s run from the law.

According to Chancellor, Forrest County deputies later executed a traffic stop on Carter’s vehicle on Macedonia Road and got information on where Poole was dropped off on Job R Lane.

Jones County deputies and a Forrest County deputy went to Job R Lane and found Poole hiding in a camper trailer. Poole refused to surrender and come out of the camper trailer, which led to K9 Oblix being deployed inside the camper trailer.

Chancellor said Poole surrendered after a confrontation with the K9 and was arrested on his wanted charges. Carter was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

“We’ve said it time and time again, ‘Run all you want, you are just going to go to jail tired,’” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Berlin thanked the help of the FCSO for providing the information needed to track Poole down in order to arrest him.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and FCSO deputies in providing critical information and assistance in effecting the arrest of Stephen Shane ‘Cornbread’ Poole,” Berlin said.

Both Poole and Carter will have their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

