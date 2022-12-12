Christmas ‘Sensory Days’ welcome at the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - December is considered by some the most wonderful time of the year _ and everyone should get a chance to enjoy it.

To accommodate, the Hattiesburg Zoo is having two, sensory days, which will take away noise and making the zoo inclusive to all guests.

”This is for people of all ages,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Hattiesburg Zoo director of conservation/education/wildlife. “You have everybody who might have PTSD, those who might have sensory processing issues where they can come here to the zoo and the crowds are typically lower on these days which we always aim for, we have the quiet here in the zoo, and we always have rooms such as this where people can go into if they need to or attain some quiet.”

The zoo also provides free sensory bags- including headphones, a weighted blanket, fidget toys, and a feelings chart, to make the zoo more comfortable for everyone.

“We have some very loud animals, even who can make this a little bit of a difficult time, and while we can turn off the music, we can’t turn off our animals and so we always have those headphones and other objects available up front,’ Cumpton said.

Cumpton said there are some who are not able to experience what the majority can experience, making the impact of sensory days even more vital for the Hattiesburg area.

“We love our community very much but that means that we’re not accessible to all audiences at all times,” Cumpton said. “So, by having the certification and also by having these events we’re able to open the zoo up to people who, people who may not be able to enjoy the zoo they want to.

“We want to make sure we are a safe space for everyone to come and this is one way we do that and we’re always looking for other ways as well.”

Although December’s Sensory Days end on Tuesday, sensory bags are available year-round at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

