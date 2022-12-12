Win Stuff
‘A Carey Christmas’ catches the magic of the holidays

A Carey Christmas' has reached into the community
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey Worship Choir and Orchestra held its Christmas program Sunday at Hardy Street Baptist Church.

Hundreds attended the matinee, with later performances already sold out.

In addition to the choir and orchestra, “A Carey Christmas” included a children’s choir, dance performances and a video presentation retreating the nativity scene.

Production manager Alexandria Arnold said none of this would be possible without the community.

“Just to have our shows sold out last year as well as this year, we’ve had to add shows,” Arnold said. “We wanted to add children’s choir. There’s different dance programs and different dance companies throughout the community that have gotten involved.

“William Carey likes to reach out into the community. I mean, we’re a Christian university. So it’s just nice to have that outreach within our community, and to have that felt back is a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

The choir will have its final performance at 7 p.m.Monday.

