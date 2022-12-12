Applications for MCSD Education Foundation scholarships now open

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas has come early for some Marion County School District seniors and their parents.

The MCSD Educational Foundation Scholarship Application is officially open. Students can now start applying HERE.

According to the website, upwards of 50 students from East and West Marion will be able to attend Pearl River Community College at no cost. This includes room and board, textbooks and full tuition for any programs offered at PRCC.

Over the past several months, the MacKenzie Scott Foundation has given around $2 Billion to 343 organizations in support of underserved communities across the United States, including MCSD.

“We are humbled and grateful for the generous gift which will secure upwards of 50 scholarships a year for students,” said MCSD Superintendent Carl Michael Day. “When we work together, we can foster positive change that gives our children the tools to overcome the generational challenges that poverty brings.”

“We give credit to God for blessing our children and community. The choices that led us to this moment are all about OUR children. When we empower children today, we create a better tomorrow.”

The application is located on the MCSD website under the Educational Foundation Scholarship tab.

Students are strongly encouraged to seek information prior to starting their application to ensure they are meeting the basic requirements.

This scholarship is opportunity-based and has an interview process. Eligibility requirements are listed on the application, which include conditions such as students attending the MCSD for 4 consecutive semesters, maintaining a 2.0 GPA and meeting entry requirements for PRCC.

There is a help link and email in the application; however, students can also contact their school’s principal, counselor, or superintendent directly. The Pine Belt Foundation also has support for students when completing the application.

For more information about the process, click HERE.

