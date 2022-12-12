Win Stuff
425 customers under boil water notice in northern Lamar County

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 425 residents in part of Lamar County are under a boil water notice.

The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice on Monday, Dec. 12, for customers who live between the intersection of Deer Run and Old Hwy 11 and the intersection of Richburg Road and Old Hwy 11. The notice also includes any customers who live on adjacent roads, excluding McMahon Road and Richburg Road.

Customers in this area may experience low water pressure or have no water due to maintenance of the water system.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

