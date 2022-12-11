Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teen triplets to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school

A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. SOURCE: WCVB
By Ted Wayman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A set of triplets aren’t planning to head off to college after high school. Instead, the siblings have joined the U.S. Marines.

The mother of the Wehr triplets, Michelle Wehr, said she is still trying to make sense of it all before her three sons ship off to serve their country.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow that they’re going because .. you just don’t know what the military will bring,” she said.

Griffin Wehr said he didn’t have plans after high school, so he decided to enlist in the military. Matt Wehr said he will join aviation support when he leaves in the summer. Conner Wehr said he saw his two brothers joining the military and thought it would be a good opportunity for him.

Michelle Wehr’s three sons aren’t the only ones in her family to enlist. She has another son who spent a year in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

When the summer comes, she knows that her Marshfield, Massachusetts house will be quieter, the food bill will decrease and there will be less laundry to do.

But the triplets who grew up in this military family are making their mother and their hometown proud of their decision.

“Very honorable and very courageous too,” Michelle Wehr said. “I can’t even imagine. When you look at the boot camp and see the commercials … I don’t think I could do that.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek
Downtown Hattiesburg stepped back in the past to welcome the coming holiday
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude
Downtown Hattiesburg stepped back in the past to welcome the coming holiday
Downtown Hattiesburg goes a little Victorian Saturday night
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's historic moon mission ends with the splashdown of the Orion capsule in California.
Historic Artemis I mission ends with Orion splashdown