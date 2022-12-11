Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pantry delivers the goods for the holiday season

We Share Food Pantry distributed some 300 bags of food/cleaning supplies Saturday
We Share Food Pantry distributed some 300 bags of food/cleaning supplies Saturday
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Vehicles lined the street in front of McCann Memorial Temple Saturday as its “We Share Food Pantry” held its annual community giveaway.

The pantry prepared bags and boxes of food and cleaning supplies for more than 300 families.

“Everything is so expensive, and that’s what our pantry is,” Missionary Clarissa Creagh said. “We’re the hands and feet of Jesus. And that’s why we’re here. We’re his hands and feet. And we want to make sure everybody at least has a meal.”

Creagh said the number of families has grown every years since the give away began in 2019.

This year, the group went mobile in order to reach those unable to attend.

“You wouldn’t believe the calls we’ve already received beforehand,” Creagh said. “We’ve actually delivered over fifty bags even before (Saturday).”

As the number of families grew, so do the number of volunteers, like LaSandra Hudson, who joined the pantry last year

“Of course, you know people,” Hudson said. “It’s good to just see the smiles, and they’re thanking you and just loving on it and loving on the people.

“So, it’s definitely a blessing. I know, for a lot of people, the boxes are a true blessing. "

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
Tyrae Cooley, 46, of Moselle is set to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg, Laurel hoping to boost Christmas shopping by rail
Hattiesburg, Laurel both hoping to boost shopping through rail connection
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
We Share Food Pantry distributed some bags of food/cleaning supplies Saturday
We Share food pantry delivers the goods
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation