Pantry delivers the goods for the holiday season

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Vehicles lined the street in front of McCann Memorial Temple Saturday as its “We Share Food Pantry” held its annual community giveaway.

The pantry prepared bags and boxes of food and cleaning supplies for more than 300 families.

“Everything is so expensive, and that’s what our pantry is,” Missionary Clarissa Creagh said. “We’re the hands and feet of Jesus. And that’s why we’re here. We’re his hands and feet. And we want to make sure everybody at least has a meal.”

Creagh said the number of families has grown every years since the give away began in 2019.

This year, the group went mobile in order to reach those unable to attend.

“You wouldn’t believe the calls we’ve already received beforehand,” Creagh said. “We’ve actually delivered over fifty bags even before (Saturday).”

As the number of families grew, so do the number of volunteers, like LaSandra Hudson, who joined the pantry last year

“Of course, you know people,” Hudson said. “It’s good to just see the smiles, and they’re thanking you and just loving on it and loving on the people.

“So, it’s definitely a blessing. I know, for a lot of people, the boxes are a true blessing. "

