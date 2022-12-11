Win Stuff
Nice mice reported downtown as alley museum greets the holidays

T'was the 'mice' before Christmas ...
T'was the 'mice' before Christmas ...
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t the night before Christmas, but the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum dusted off some stockings and sugarplums Saturday night to celebrate the holidays.

The museum hosted an evening dubbed “The Mice Before Christmas,” which featured Mrs. Claus stepping up to do the honors and welcome the Po0cklet Museum’s first official “snowfall.”

Guests were invited to enjoy treats and a story before imagining a trip on the Front Street Express, a miniature train display in downtown Hattiesburg.

