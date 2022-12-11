Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

MSU released a statement Sunday saying that Leach “had a personal health issue at his home” Sunday and that “led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.”

The statement went on to say that was “the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.”

The statement did say that in Leach’s absence that “MSU President Mark E. Keenum and interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns.”

MSU will meet the University of Illinois on Jan. in the ReliaQuest Bowl In Tampa, Fla.

Arnett already had stepped in, when he appeared last week in Leach’s place at the official bowl news conference at Raymond James Stadium.

MSU’s statement said that practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations would continue.

The university said it would issue additional information via social media when it became available.

