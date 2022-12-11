HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire.

Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.

Searching the parking lot areas around the VFW, officers located multiple shell casings, as well as two weapons, Hattiesburg police said.

Hattiesburg police said an unoccupied vehicle and the window of a nearby business also had been struck by the gunfire.

At this time, there have been no injuries reported in connection to the incident, which officers were informed started from a fight inside the establishment.

Anyone with any information information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

