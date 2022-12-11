Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post

Hattiesburg police are investigating gunplay Sunday morning downtown
Hattiesburg police are investigating gunplay Sunday morning downtown(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire.

Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.

Searching the parking lot areas around the VFW, officers located multiple shell casings, as well as two weapons, Hattiesburg police said.

Hattiesburg police said an unoccupied vehicle and the window of a nearby business also had been struck by the gunfire.

At this time, there have been no injuries reported in connection to the incident, which officers were informed started from a fight inside the establishment.

Anyone with any information information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones County
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
T'was the 'mice' before Christmas ...
Nice mice reported downtown as alley museum greets the holidays
T'was the 'mice' before Christmas ...
T'was the 'mice' before Christmas Saturday at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Alpha Kappa Alpha donates scholarship for Pine Belt residents
Alpha Kappa Alpha scholarship for Pine Belt residents