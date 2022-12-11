Win Stuff
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday

James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught breaking into one of their vehicles.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with one count of auto burglary.

McLaurin had been taken into custody after firefighters caught him breaking into one of their vehicles in the 800 block of Main Street, HPD said.

McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

