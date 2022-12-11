Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy and calm. For tomorrow morning fog is expected in areas of the Pine Belt.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, so make sure to pack your rain gear as you head out the door.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low high 70s. There is a 20% chance for rain on Tuesday and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance for rain showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms across the Pine Belt and some are expected to be severe.

