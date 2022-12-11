Win Stuff
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude

Downtown Hattiesburg goes a little Victorian Saturday night
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 18,000 luminaires lining the streets, sidewalks and front steps of institutions,organizations, businesses and residences in downtown Hattiesburg.

The candles in the white paper bags provided Saturday night an outline of the holidays to come.

