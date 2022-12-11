Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 18,000 luminaires lining the streets, sidewalks and front steps of institutions,organizations, businesses and residences in downtown Hattiesburg.

The candles in the white paper bags provided Saturday night an outline of the holidays to come.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.